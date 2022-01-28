Bokf Na Purchases New Shares in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN)

Bokf Na purchased a new stake in shares of Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,104 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORAN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Orange by 16.1% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Orange during the second quarter valued at $340,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Orange by 28.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,373,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,709,000 after purchasing an additional 301,748 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Orange by 15.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 54,387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 7,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in Orange by 33.0% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 16,024 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,972 shares in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ORAN opened at $11.47 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89. Orange S.A. has a 12 month low of $9.85 and a 12 month high of $13.09.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.3382 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ORAN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Orange from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Orange in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Orange in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Orange in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Orange from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Orange Company Profile

Orange SA engages as a telecommunication services company, which operates mobile and internet services. It provides telecommunication services to multinational companies, under the brand Orange Business Services. The company was founded in 1794 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

