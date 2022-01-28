Bokf Na Makes New $236,000 Investment in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Bokf Na bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 28,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 22,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Santori & Peters Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. now owns 20,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

SCHV opened at $69.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.62. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $58.74 and a 1 year high of $74.73.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Further Reading: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.