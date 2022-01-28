Bokf Na Makes New $214,000 Investment in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH)

Bokf Na acquired a new position in shares of Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SWCH. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Switch by 30.7% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 64,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 15,094 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Switch by 164.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,060,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,384,000 after acquiring an additional 658,801 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Switch during the second quarter worth about $1,849,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Switch during the second quarter worth about $2,401,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Switch by 49.5% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,285,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,626,000 after acquiring an additional 425,635 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.28% of the company’s stock.

SWCH opened at $23.66 on Friday. Switch, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.38 and a 1-year high of $29.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.98. The company has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.18 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). Switch had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 3.90%. The company had revenue of $158.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. Switch’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Switch, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.052 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Switch’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.53%.

In other Switch news, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $662,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $1,010,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 610,000 shares of company stock valued at $15,848,000 in the last quarter. Insiders own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

SWCH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Switch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Switch from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Switch from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Switch in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Switch in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Switch presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Switch Profile

Switch, Inc (Nevada) engages in the provision of technology infrastructure. It specializes in the development of digital platforms for digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers. The firm’s products include Switch CONNECT and Switch SAFE.

