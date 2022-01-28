Bokf Na Buys New Stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Bokf Na bought a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Evensky & Katz LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISTB opened at $49.84 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.32 and a 200-day moving average of $50.81. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.84 and a twelve month high of $51.70.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th.

