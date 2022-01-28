Bokf Na Buys New Shares in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Bokf Na purchased a new position in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,488 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Wingstop by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 739 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 10,561 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,731,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,234 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,988 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,801,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP increased its holdings in Wingstop by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 2,135 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter.

WING has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Wingstop in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $171.00 target price (down previously from $178.00) on shares of Wingstop in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Wingstop from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wingstop has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.28.

Wingstop stock opened at $143.96 on Friday. Wingstop Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.49 and a 52-week high of $187.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $162.75 and a 200-day moving average of $167.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.41, a PEG ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.27.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). Wingstop had a net margin of 10.72% and a negative return on equity of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $65.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.69%.

In other news, SVP Nicolas Boudet sold 236 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $40,710.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 20,000 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.12, for a total transaction of $3,322,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,929 shares of company stock worth $3,480,276. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

