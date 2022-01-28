BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.019 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th.

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 10.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund stock opened at $2.95 on Friday. BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund has a one year low of $2.87 and a one year high of $3.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.25.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $135,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 29.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 40,685 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 9,252 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 30.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 85,424 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 19,953 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 15.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 182,284 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 24,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 71.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 221,429 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 92,381 shares during the last quarter.

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Company Profile

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its primary investment objective is to seek high current income. The firm invests its assets in income securities of U.S. issuers rated below investment grade quality or unrated income securities that The Dreyfus Corp., serving as the fund’s investment manager and administrator.

