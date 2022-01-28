BNP Paribas SA Forecasted to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.92 Per Share (OTCMKTS:BNPQY)

BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of BNP Paribas in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst F. Bocahut anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.92 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BNP Paribas’ FY2023 earnings at $4.08 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.66 EPS.

Get BNP Paribas alerts:

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.44 billion for the quarter. BNP Paribas had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 19.14%.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BNPQY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on BNP Paribas from €62.00 ($70.45) to €63.00 ($71.59) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded BNP Paribas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. UBS Group lifted their price target on BNP Paribas from €59.00 ($67.05) to €64.00 ($72.73) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BNP Paribas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on BNP Paribas from €51.70 ($58.75) to €52.60 ($59.77) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BNP Paribas has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.06.

Shares of OTCMKTS BNPQY opened at $35.82 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $88.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.64. BNP Paribas has a 12-month low of $24.00 and a 12-month high of $38.48.

About BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. The company operates through the following business: Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate Institutional Banking. The Retail Banking and Services business includes the retail banking networks and specialized financial services in France and around the world.

Featured Article: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for BNP Paribas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNP Paribas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.