BMO Commercial Property Trust (LON:BCPT) Hits New 12-Month High at $118.60

BMO Commercial Property Trust Limited (LON:BCPT) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 118.60 ($1.60) and last traded at GBX 114.14 ($1.54), with a volume of 13206782 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 115.80 ($1.56).

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 105.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 100.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.16, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market capitalization of £859.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89.

Get BMO Commercial Property Trust alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.38 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. BMO Commercial Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.52%.

In other BMO Commercial Property Trust news, insider Paul Marcuse acquired 19,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 101 ($1.36) per share, for a total transaction of £19,907.10 ($26,857.93). Also, insider Hugh Scott-Barrett purchased 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 100 ($1.35) per share, for a total transaction of £35,000 ($47,220.72).

BMO Commercial Property Trust Company Profile (LON:BCPT)

The trust is a vehicle for investors who wish to gain exposure to prime UK commercial property. It is a constituent of the FTSE 250 Index and aims to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth from investing in a diversified UK commercial property portfolio.

Further Reading: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for BMO Commercial Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO Commercial Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.