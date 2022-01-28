BMO Capital Markets Raises Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Price Target to C$11.00

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

WCP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James reissued a strong-buy rating and issued a C$12.50 price target on shares of Whitecap Resources in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. reissued a buy rating on shares of Whitecap Resources in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Tudor Pickering & Holt lifted their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$9.50 to C$10.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Tudor Pickering lifted their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources to C$10.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources to C$14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$10.81.

Get Whitecap Resources alerts:

Shares of TSE WCP opened at C$8.77 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.68. Whitecap Resources has a 12 month low of C$4.46 and a 12 month high of C$9.19. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.30, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$728.10 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Whitecap Resources will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.27%.

In related news, Director Gregory Scott Fletcher acquired 5,000 shares of Whitecap Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$6.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 131,083 shares in the company, valued at C$897,918.55. Also, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim acquired 20,000 shares of Whitecap Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$7.97 per share, for a total transaction of C$159,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,568,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$20,461,575.24. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 79,010 shares of company stock worth $580,528.

Whitecap Resources Company Profile

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,287 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

Read More: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Whitecap Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitecap Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.