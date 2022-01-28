BMO Capital Markets Raises Interfor (TSE:IFP) Price Target to C$45.00

Interfor (TSE:IFP) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$37.00 to C$45.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities increased their price objective on Interfor from C$43.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on Interfor from C$57.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Interfor from C$44.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. CIBC raised their price target on Interfor from C$36.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Interfor from C$47.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Shares of Interfor stock opened at C$37.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$36.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$31.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.42. Interfor has a 12-month low of C$22.75 and a 12-month high of C$44.56. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.68.

Interfor (TSE:IFP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.72 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$664.27 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Interfor will post 9.3399995 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Simon Bruce Luxmoore sold 7,860 shares of Interfor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.78, for a total value of C$265,510.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$361,547.34.

Interfor Company Profile

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

