BMO Capital Markets Lowers T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Price Target to $198.00

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $240.00 to $198.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the asset manager’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 36.58% from the stock’s current price.

TROW has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America began coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $212.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $222.00 to $202.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $211.00 target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $212.00 to $191.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.00.

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock traded down $4.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $144.97. The company had a trading volume of 20,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,772,476. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $202.91. The stock has a market cap of $32.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.18. T. Rowe Price Group has a 1-year low of $145.79 and a 1-year high of $224.55.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.71% and a return on equity of 36.62%. T. Rowe Price Group’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group will post 12.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 15,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.58, for a total value of $2,993,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 7,292 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total value of $1,431,273.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 319.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 130 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 686.4% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 91.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 174 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management organization, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of mutual funds, subadvisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries.

