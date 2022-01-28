BMO Capital Markets Boosts Crew Energy (TSE:CR) Price Target to C$4.50

Crew Energy (TSE:CR) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Crew Energy to C$4.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. ATB Capital lifted their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$3.50 to C$4.25 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$3.25 to C$4.25 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Desjardins upgraded shares of Crew Energy to a buy rating and set a C$4.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$4.75 price target on shares of Crew Energy and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$3.53.

Get Crew Energy alerts:

Crew Energy stock opened at C$3.28 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.05 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.68. Crew Energy has a 52 week low of C$0.64 and a 52 week high of C$3.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.68, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of C$504.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.70.

Crew Energy (TSE:CR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$75.63 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Crew Energy will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Albert Brussa purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$3.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$75,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,551,293 shares in the company, valued at C$4,700,417.79.

About Crew Energy

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch/Monias, Attachie, and Portage assets comprising approximately 438 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas reserves located in the Montney area situated to the south and west of Fort St.

Read More: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Crew Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crew Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.