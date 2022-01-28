B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) Given “Sell” Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their sell rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) in a report released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 560 ($7.56) target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on BME. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Shore Capital reissued an under review rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 575 ($7.76) price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.77) price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 554 ($7.47) to GBX 576 ($7.77) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, B&M European Value Retail has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 609.60 ($8.22).

Shares of LON BME opened at GBX 564 ($7.61) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 610.55 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 589. B&M European Value Retail has a 1 year low of GBX 500 ($6.75) and a 1 year high of GBX 651.40 ($8.79). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 253.15, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a GBX 25 ($0.34) dividend. This is a positive change from B&M European Value Retail’s previous dividend of $5.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 3.96%. B&M European Value Retail’s payout ratio is currently 0.40%.

In other news, insider Simon Arora sold 40,000,000 shares of B&M European Value Retail stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 585 ($7.89), for a total value of £234,000,000 ($315,704,263.36).

B&M European Value Retail Company Profile

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. As of March 31, 2020, it operated 656 B&M branded stores and 293 Heron Foods branded stores in the United Kingdom; and 101 stores in France under the Babou and B&M brand. It also provides employment and administrative services.

