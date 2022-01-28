Bluestein R H & Co. Has $708,000 Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Bluestein R H & Co. trimmed its holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 27.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the period. Bluestein R H & Co.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sonora Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 117.6% in the third quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Quest Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 3.0% in the third quarter. Quest Investment Management LLC now owns 53,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,722,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 0.9% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,290,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,112,000 after buying an additional 11,355 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the third quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 11.4% in the third quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 19,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,901,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DocuSign stock opened at $110.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. DocuSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.06 and a twelve month high of $314.76. The stock has a market cap of $21.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -190.84, a P/E/G ratio of 37.11 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $162.02 and its 200 day moving average is $239.82.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.12%. The company had revenue of $545.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. DocuSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on DOCU. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $345.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Wedbush downgraded shares of DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $340.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $275.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.72.

In other DocuSign news, CFO Cynthia Gaylor sold 5,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.27, for a total transaction of $1,634,974.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.52, for a total transaction of $3,181,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 81,247 shares of company stock worth $13,991,548. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

