Bluestein R H & Co. Has $1.02 Million Stock Holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Bluestein R H & Co. increased its position in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,475 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Bluestein R H & Co.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Match Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Match Group by 518.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Match Group by 1,767.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23,661 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Match Group by 220.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Match Group by 322.5% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $106.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.90, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.25. Match Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.50 and a 12 month high of $182.00.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $801.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.22 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 90.70% and a net margin of 20.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Match Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Match Group from $192.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Match Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $162.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Match Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.30.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

