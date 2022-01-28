Bluestein R H & Co. Grows Stock Position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Bluestein R H & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,812 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,420 shares during the quarter. Bluestein R H & Co.’s holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF were worth $1,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAB. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,326,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171,612 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $15,468,000. Ascendant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,982,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 334.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 152,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,055,000 after acquiring an additional 117,305 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 786,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,893,000 after acquiring an additional 103,708 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BAB opened at $31.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.75 and a 200 day moving average of $33.12. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $31.68 and a 12-month high of $34.00.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

