Bluestein R H & Co. Decreases Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Bluestein R H & Co. cut its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,790 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,415 shares during the period. Bluestein R H & Co.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in D.R. Horton by 108.3% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 3,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.97, for a total transaction of $302,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.63, for a total transaction of $46,826.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 113,470 shares of company stock valued at $12,221,566. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DHI opened at $84.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 6.42. The company has a market capitalization of $29.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.61. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $72.57 and a one year high of $110.45.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.30. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The business had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. This is a boost from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is presently 7.87%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DHI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $129.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.43.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential home.

Read More: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.