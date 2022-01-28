Bluestein R H & Co. Buys 465 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Bluestein R H & Co. raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 15.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,480 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Bluestein R H & Co.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 346.4% during the 3rd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 100,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,183,000 after purchasing an additional 4,214 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 131.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 80.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 5,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares during the last quarter. 48.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Carl M. Eschenbach sold 184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $52,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.32, for a total transaction of $4,067,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 153,975 shares of company stock worth $28,427,654 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

ZM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $306.37.

Shares of NASDAQ ZM opened at $136.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $183.99 and a 200 day moving average of $264.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of -1.24. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.17 and a 12-month high of $451.77.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.02. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 29.28% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

