Bluestein R H & Co. Acquires 220 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Bluestein R H & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,864 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Bluestein R H & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $58.48 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.93 and a fifty-two week high of $65.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.16.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.