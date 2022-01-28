Blueshift Asset Management LLC Takes Position in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 17,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,113,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,381,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $398,857,000 after buying an additional 86,693 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 1.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,088,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $259,103,000 after buying an additional 61,452 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 0.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,745,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $277,602,000 after buying an additional 30,429 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,684,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $124,887,000 after buying an additional 27,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 70.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,429,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $105,941,000 after buying an additional 592,366 shares in the last quarter. 79.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ONE Gas alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on OGS. Bank of America raised ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on ONE Gas from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group upgraded ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded ONE Gas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.33.

ONE Gas stock opened at $76.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.05. ONE Gas, Inc. has a one year low of $62.52 and a one year high of $81.90.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.38. The firm had revenue of $273.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.24 million. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 12.02%. ONE Gas’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a positive change from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.73%.

ONE Gas Profile

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It also offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.