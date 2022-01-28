Blueshift Asset Management LLC Sells 1,712 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 40.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,545 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,712 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Teleflex by 21.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,818 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,384,000 after acquiring an additional 3,173 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Teleflex by 13.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 8,639 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Teleflex by 4.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,337 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of Teleflex by 286.1% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 946 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. 91.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Teleflex stock opened at $295.56 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $320.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $356.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a PE ratio of 32.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.12. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1-year low of $289.00 and a 1-year high of $449.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical technology company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.48. Teleflex had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The company had revenue of $700.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.77 EPS. Teleflex’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.26 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TFX. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Teleflex from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Teleflex from $325.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Teleflex from $450.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Teleflex from $440.00 to $391.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Teleflex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Teleflex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $410.45.

In related news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 3,600 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,260,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Liam Kelly sold 8,987 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $2,965,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

