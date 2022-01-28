Blueshift Asset Management LLC Sells 13,662 Shares of Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) by 29.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,662 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Shaw Communications were worth $973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications in the second quarter worth $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 159.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 2,496 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Shaw Communications during the second quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Shaw Communications during the third quarter worth about $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SJR opened at $29.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.81. Shaw Communications Inc. has a one year low of $17.06 and a one year high of $30.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.59 and its 200-day moving average is $29.24.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 12th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 18.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. Analysts forecast that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.0791 dividend. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This is an increase from Shaw Communications’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.39%.

SJR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Shaw Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Shaw Communications from C$27.00 to C$40.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.60.

About Shaw Communications

Shaw Communications, Inc engages in the provision of cable telecommunications and satellite video services. The company was founded by James Robert Shaw on December 9, 1966 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

