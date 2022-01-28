Blueshift Asset Management LLC Sells 10,139 Shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) by 51.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,394 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 10,139 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BMI. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 119.4% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,197 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after buying an additional 13,714 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 10.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,363 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 12.9% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,531 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Badger Meter during the second quarter valued at approximately $599,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 9.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,458 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. 84.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Badger Meter alerts:

BMI opened at $86.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 44.47 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.27. Badger Meter, Inc. has a one year low of $85.55 and a one year high of $112.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is 41.24%.

Badger Meter Company Profile

Badger Meter, Inc engages in the provision of flow measurement, control products, and communications solutions that serves water utilities, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers worldwide. Its products are classified into two categories: Municipal Water and Flow Instrumentation. Municipal water products comprises of water meters and related technologies to municipal water utilities.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Meter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Meter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.