Blueshift Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 72.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,487 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in General Mills by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,266,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,123,641,000 after acquiring an additional 151,280 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,924,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,068,000 after buying an additional 553,497 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,462,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,177,000 after buying an additional 2,114,798 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,716,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,942,000 after buying an additional 42,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,152,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,800,000 after buying an additional 203,293 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $68.35 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.54. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $54.31 and a one year high of $69.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 12.02%. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.20%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Mills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

In other General Mills news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total transaction of $97,727.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 47,306 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total transaction of $3,072,997.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,298 shares of company stock valued at $5,130,301 in the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

