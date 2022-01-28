Blueshift Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,749 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Meritage Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 59.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 767 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Meritage Homes by 13.4% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Meritage Homes during the third quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTH opened at $98.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $114.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.23. Meritage Homes Co. has a 1 year low of $79.00 and a 1 year high of $125.01.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $6.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.09 by $0.16. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 25.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Meritage Homes Co. will post 19.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gerald W. Haddock sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total transaction of $234,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Steven J. Hilton sold 38,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.28, for a total transaction of $4,581,104.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,000 shares of company stock worth $12,277,679 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MTH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.33.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of residential properties. It operates through two segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

