Blueshift Asset Management LLC Makes New $1.02 Million Investment in Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,799 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATH. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Athene during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Athene by 95.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 829 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Athene during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Athene during the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Athene by 9.4% during the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
ATH opened at $83.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.69. Athene Holding Ltd. has a 1-year low of $40.21 and a 1-year high of $91.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.
In related news, EVP John Leonard Golden sold 1,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.98, for a total transaction of $153,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
ATH has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Athene from $73.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Athene from $68.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Athene from $88.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Athene from $66.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.23.
Athene Profile
Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.
