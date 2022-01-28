Blueshift Asset Management LLC Makes New $1.02 Million Investment in Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,799 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATH. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Athene during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Athene by 95.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 829 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Athene during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Athene during the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Athene by 9.4% during the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATH opened at $83.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.69. Athene Holding Ltd. has a 1-year low of $40.21 and a 1-year high of $91.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.63. Athene had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP John Leonard Golden sold 1,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.98, for a total transaction of $153,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ATH has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Athene from $73.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Athene from $68.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Athene from $88.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Athene from $66.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.23.

Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.

