Blueshift Asset Management LLC Invests $1.16 Million in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 35,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,159,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MP Materials by 49.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,564,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,819,000 after buying an additional 2,513,449 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of MP Materials by 322.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,680,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,531,000 after buying an additional 3,572,810 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of MP Materials by 11,517.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,437,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,584,000 after buying an additional 4,399,795 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of MP Materials by 34.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,313,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,283,000 after buying an additional 589,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of MP Materials by 24.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,177,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,192,000 after buying an additional 426,109 shares during the last quarter. 67.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MP opened at $37.45 on Friday. MP Materials Corp. has a twelve month low of $23.18 and a twelve month high of $53.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.91 and its 200 day moving average is $38.18. The company has a current ratio of 17.74, a quick ratio of 17.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 55.90 and a beta of 3.45.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $99.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.10 million. MP Materials had a net margin of 40.06% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The business’s revenue was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on MP. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of MP Materials from $38.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of MP Materials in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of MP Materials in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of MP Materials in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.56.

In other MP Materials news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger bought 86,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.10 per share, for a total transaction of $3,484,730.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel Allen Gold sold 201,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total value of $8,526,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 49.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

