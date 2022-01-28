Blueshift Asset Management LLC Has $1.26 Million Stock Position in QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,398 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in QIAGEN were worth $1,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QIAGEN by 140.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 22,677 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of QIAGEN by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,762,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,423,472 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QIAGEN by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,381,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,910,000 after acquiring an additional 113,787 shares in the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QIAGEN by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,185,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,355,000 after acquiring an additional 351,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of QIAGEN by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 44,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,986 shares in the last quarter. 55.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on QIAGEN from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on QIAGEN in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. DZ Bank raised QIAGEN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded QIAGEN to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.09.

Shares of QIAGEN stock opened at $47.33 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.23. QIAGEN has a 52 week low of $45.58 and a 52 week high of $59.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.90.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $534.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.35 million. QIAGEN had a net margin of 26.61% and a return on equity of 20.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that QIAGEN will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QIAGEN Company Profile

QIAGEN NV is a provider of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials. The firm assay technologies make these biomolecules visible and ready for analysis.

