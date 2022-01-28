Blueshift Asset Management LLC Has $1.21 Million Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 221.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,241 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,613 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 2.3% in the third quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 17,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,089,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 3.3% in the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 45,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 61.6% in the third quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 21,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,962,000 after purchasing an additional 8,189 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 281.3% in the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 13,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after purchasing an additional 10,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the second quarter valued at about $1,445,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 195,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.82, for a total transaction of $52,419,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 403,570 shares of company stock valued at $109,157,322 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $236.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Mizuho increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $272.00 to $302.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.65.

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $236.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $257.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $251.20. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $178.58 and a 52 week high of $283.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.44 billion, a PE ratio of 36.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.36.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 111.51%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is 51.83%.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

Featured Article: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.