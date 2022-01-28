Blueshift Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 84.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,534 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Sysco by 69.6% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in Sysco by 28.4% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Sysco by 73.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth raised its position in Sysco by 27.0% in the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SYY shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Sysco from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Sysco in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Barclays upgraded Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

SYY opened at $76.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36. The firm has a market cap of $39.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.08, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.37. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $68.05 and a 52 week high of $86.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.94.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.03). Sysco had a return on equity of 65.93% and a net margin of 1.22%. The business had revenue of $16.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 142.43%.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

