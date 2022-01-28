Blueshift Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 130.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,841 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 41.0% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Southern in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Southern in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. 59.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Southern stock opened at $68.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $72.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $56.69 and a 1 year high of $69.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.72.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. Southern had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.29%.

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total transaction of $157,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total transaction of $122,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,960 shares of company stock worth $5,296,450 in the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SO. UBS Group downgraded shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Mizuho raised shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Southern from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.88.

Southern Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

