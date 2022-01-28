Blueshift Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 13,252 W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 13,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $968,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WPC. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in W. P. Carey during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 65.0% in the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 33.4% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 111.7% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 51,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 26,904 shares during the last quarter. 58.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

W. P. Carey stock opened at $75.25 on Friday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.10 and a 12-month high of $83.19. The stock has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.59, a PEG ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.48). W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 35.21%. The firm had revenue of $325.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. W. P. Carey’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $1.055 per share. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 171.54%.

WPC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W. P. Carey has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.50.

W. P. Carey Profile

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.