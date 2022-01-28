Blueshift Asset Management LLC Acquires New Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the second quarter valued at $1,795,503,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in PayPal by 224.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,016,588 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $879,275,000 after buying an additional 2,086,752 shares during the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth about $291,480,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in PayPal by 95.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,656,968 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $433,628,000 after buying an additional 809,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 3,725,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,086,053,000 after buying an additional 789,877 shares during the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $158.11 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $152.08 and a 12-month high of $310.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $238.09.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research decreased their price target on PayPal from $345.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on PayPal from $325.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on PayPal from $364.00 to $342.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded PayPal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $278.00 to $224.00 in a report on Sunday, January 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on PayPal from $315.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $261.62.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.81, for a total transaction of $1,888,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total value of $2,306,658.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 14,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,518 and have sold 34,114 shares valued at $6,645,558. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

