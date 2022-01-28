Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BOAC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BOAC) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a decline of 98.0% from the December 31st total of 540,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 137,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $148,000. CSS LLC IL raised its position in Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition by 42.2% in the third quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 140,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 41,561 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp grew its stake in Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition by 198.6% in the third quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 74,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 49,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. acquired a new position in Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $764,000. 62.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BOAC traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $9.80. 10,899 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,517. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.80 and its 200 day moving average is $9.79. Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.51 and a 1-year high of $11.87.

Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

