Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $95.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $120.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $134.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $132.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $120.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Blueprint Medicines from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $116.17.

Shares of NASDAQ BPMC opened at $70.11 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $94.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.49. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of -9.86 and a beta of 0.73. Blueprint Medicines has a twelve month low of $66.29 and a twelve month high of $117.86.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.63) by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $24.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.58 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 30.19% and a negative net margin of 383.58%. Blueprint Medicines’s quarterly revenue was down 96.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $11.16 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines will post -6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider L. Becker Hewes sold 729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $72,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total value of $3,435,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,458 shares of company stock worth $4,729,692 in the last three months. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,565,543 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $489,544,000 after buying an additional 51,714 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,185,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $456,151,000 after buying an additional 145,232 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,262,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $374,896,000 after buying an additional 212,840 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,199,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $328,893,000 after buying an additional 1,182,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,717,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $176,542,000 after buying an additional 681,246 shares in the last quarter.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

