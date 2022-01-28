Blue Line Protection Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLPG) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Blue Line Protection Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLPG) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the December 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of BLPG opened at $0.36 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.74. Blue Line Protection Group has a 1-year low of $0.24 and a 1-year high of $3.00.
About Blue Line Protection Group
