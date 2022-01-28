Blue Line Protection Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLPG) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Blue Line Protection Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLPG) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the December 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of BLPG opened at $0.36 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.74. Blue Line Protection Group has a 1-year low of $0.24 and a 1-year high of $3.00.

About Blue Line Protection Group

Blue Line Protection Group, Inc provides protection, transportation, banking, compliance and training services for the legal cannabis industry. It offers asset logistic services, such as armored transportation service; security services, including shipment protection, money escorts, security monitoring, asset vaulting, VIP and dignitary protection, and others; financial services, such as handling transportation and storage of currency; training; and compliance services.

