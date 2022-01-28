Blockmason Credit Protocol (BCPT) Trading Down 0.2% Over Last Week

Blockmason Credit Protocol (CURRENCY:BCPT) traded down 15.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. One Blockmason Credit Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Blockmason Credit Protocol has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. Blockmason Credit Protocol has a total market capitalization of $224,375.16 and approximately $760.00 worth of Blockmason Credit Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002717 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00004403 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001078 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002718 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.98 or 0.00040730 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About Blockmason Credit Protocol

Blockmason Credit Protocol is a coin. Its launch date was October 18th, 2017. Blockmason Credit Protocol’s total supply is 116,158,667 coins. The Reddit community for Blockmason Credit Protocol is /r/blockmason and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blockmason Credit Protocol’s official website is blockmason.io . Blockmason Credit Protocol’s official Twitter account is @blockmasonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Blockmason Credit Protocol is medium.com/@BlockMason

According to CryptoCompare, “The credit protocol:Blockmason’s Credit Protocol is a standardized, secure method for recording and permanently storing debt and credit obligations on the blockchain. Powered by BCPTThe Credit Protocol is powered by the Blockmason Credit Protocol Token (BCPT), an ERC-20 compliant product-use token that provides transaction capacity through the Credit Protocol smart contract. “

