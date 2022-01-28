BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $41.38 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) will post sales of $41.38 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for BlackRock TCP Capital’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $41.67 million and the lowest is $41.08 million. BlackRock TCP Capital posted sales of $42.89 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that BlackRock TCP Capital will report full-year sales of $166.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $166.60 million to $167.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $168.13 million, with estimates ranging from $167.31 million to $168.95 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow BlackRock TCP Capital.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32. BlackRock TCP Capital had a net margin of 88.59% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The business had revenue of $42.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $14.50 to $14.25 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.50 target price on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.35.

Shares of NASDAQ TCPC traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.23. The company had a trading volume of 895 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,546. The firm has a market cap of $764.26 million, a P/E ratio of 5.11, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 12 month low of $11.30 and a 12 month high of $15.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.51%.

In other news, CEO Rajneesh Vig purchased 7,500 shares of BlackRock TCP Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.38 per share, with a total value of $100,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andrea Petro acquired 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.06 per share, for a total transaction of $32,338.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 10,200 shares of company stock worth $138,088. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Sculati Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 401.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,999 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $136,000. 25.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TCP Capital Corp. is an externally-managed specialty finance company focused on middle-market lending. We have elected to be regulated as a business development company, or BDC, under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is traded on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol ”TCPC”. TCP Capital’s investment objective is to achieve high total returns through current income and capital appreciation, with an emphasis on principal protection.

