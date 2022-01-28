BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a decline of 84.6% from the December 31st total of 40,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 119,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of MYI stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $13.45. 610 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,242. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.72. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III has a twelve month low of $13.40 and a twelve month high of $15.19.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $0.0515 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 3.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,557 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 0.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 103,620 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Integrated Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,376 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 5.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,087 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 2.2% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 98,725 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after buying an additional 2,158 shares during the period. 20.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. The company was founded on April 13, 1992 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

