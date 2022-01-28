BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a GBX 255 ($3.44) price objective on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BTA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 125 ($1.69) price objective on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.50) price objective on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.51) price target on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 193.33 ($2.61).
BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s Company Profile
