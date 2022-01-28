BlackRock Inc. Sells 397,251 Shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,579,186 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 397,251 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 17.61% of Oceaneering International worth $234,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OII. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 141.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 140,671 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after buying an additional 82,474 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Oceaneering International by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Oceaneering International by 144.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 100,329 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 59,228 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Oceaneering International by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 806,237 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,553,000 after purchasing an additional 113,465 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Oceaneering International by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 84,135 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 5,264 shares during the period. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oceaneering International alerts:

In other Oceaneering International news, Director M Kevin Mcevoy sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total value of $39,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Oceaneering International stock opened at $13.34 on Friday. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a one year low of $8.27 and a one year high of $18.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.07 and its 200 day moving average is $12.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.11 and a beta of 3.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.63.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.06). Oceaneering International had a positive return on equity of 2.44% and a negative net margin of 1.94%. The company had revenue of $466.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Oceaneering International’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Oceaneering International Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered services and products. It operates through the following business segments: Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech).

Read More: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for Oceaneering International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceaneering International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.