BlackRock Inc. Sells 192,865 Shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its position in shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,597,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 192,865 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 9.10% of Worthington Industries worth $242,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WOR. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 140.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Worthington Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA purchased a new position in Worthington Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Worthington Industries by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Worthington Industries by 247.1% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares during the period. 81.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Worthington Industries alerts:

WOR stock opened at $53.63 on Friday. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.79 and a fifty-two week high of $75.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.09.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.40. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 27.64% and a net margin of 10.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.79%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Worthington Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th.

Worthington Industries Company Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc engages in processing of value-added steel and manufacturing of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment consists of Worthington Steel business unit and consolidated joint ventures, which operates steel business and its prices.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Worthington Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worthington Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.