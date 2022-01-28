BlackRock Inc. Sells 143,119 Shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its position in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,391,059 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 143,119 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 11.03% of Jack in the Box worth $232,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JACK. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Jack in the Box by 32.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,328,858 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $148,088,000 after purchasing an additional 329,110 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 72.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 515,913 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $57,493,000 after acquiring an additional 216,560 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 98.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 148,930 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,718,000 after acquiring an additional 74,000 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,076,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,844,000. 98.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on JACK shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $142.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $134.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jack in the Box has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.21.

In related news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 1,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.97, for a total transaction of $156,344.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders have sold 2,020 shares of company stock worth $171,350 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JACK opened at $89.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.77. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.13 and a 1-year high of $124.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.62.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $278.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.76 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 14.49% and a negative return on equity of 20.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.85%.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

