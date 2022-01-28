BlackRock Inc. Acquires 999,308 Shares of Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) by 26.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,830,578 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 999,308 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 10.26% of Outset Medical worth $238,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Outset Medical by 106.0% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,185,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,246,000 after purchasing an additional 610,010 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Outset Medical in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,741,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Outset Medical by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,011,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,992,000 after purchasing an additional 297,368 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Outset Medical in the second quarter valued at about $1,277,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Outset Medical in the second quarter valued at about $432,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Outset Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of OM stock opened at $34.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.60 and a beta of 2.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.54 and a 200-day moving average of $46.39. The company has a current ratio of 10.47, a quick ratio of 9.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.41 and a 1-year high of $61.00.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.19. Outset Medical had a negative return on equity of 33.26% and a negative net margin of 133.86%. The business had revenue of $26.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($3.44) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Outset Medical news, insider Steven S. Williamson sold 2,280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total value of $86,047.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 10,002 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total value of $356,171.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 153,411 shares of company stock valued at $7,575,177 in the last ninety days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Outset Medical Company Profile

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

