BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,100 shares, an increase of 1,373.5% from the December 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 143,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 39.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $149,000.

Shares of BGR stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,029. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.94 and a 200-day moving average of $9.53. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a 52 week low of $7.29 and a 52 week high of $11.01.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th.

BlackRock Energy & Resources Trust operates as a closed-end management investment trust. The firm’s investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing its assets in equity securities of energy and natural resources companies and equity derivatives with exposure to the energy and natural resources industry.

