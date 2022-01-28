BlackHat (BLKC) Market Capitalization Achieves $759,199.65

BlackHat (CURRENCY:BLKC) traded down 7.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 28th. BlackHat has a market cap of $759,199.65 and approximately $363,259.00 worth of BlackHat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BlackHat has traded down 7% against the US dollar. One BlackHat coin can currently be bought for $0.32 or 0.00000858 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002710 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.96 or 0.00048669 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,458.65 or 0.06662272 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.87 or 0.00053834 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36,909.61 or 1.00015097 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.15 or 0.00051900 BTC.

About BlackHat

BlackHat’s total supply is 3,268,743 coins and its circulating supply is 2,397,844 coins. BlackHat’s official Twitter account is @blkcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackHat Coin Project, launched April, 2021, is a community-driven self-funded decentralized blockchain focused on privacy which is implemented on zk-SNARK Sapling protocol by Electric Coin Company. The monetary policy of BlackHat Coin is designed to enable a sustainable infrastructure service capable of supporting scalable, decentralized, and resilient node infrastructure, allowing for instant, private transactions globally. “

BlackHat Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackHat directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlackHat should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BlackHat using one of the exchanges listed above.

