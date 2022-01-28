Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) will announce earnings of $0.67 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Blackbaud’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.72 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.62. Blackbaud reported earnings of $0.85 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Blackbaud will report full year earnings of $2.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.02. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.79 to $3.07. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Blackbaud.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $231.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.46 million. Blackbaud had a positive return on equity of 13.34% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

In other Blackbaud news, insider Kevin P. Gregoire sold 3,268 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $261,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anthony W. Boor sold 8,000 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $652,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,831 shares of company stock valued at $1,768,440 in the last three months. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Blackbaud by 1.1% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 19,467 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BLKB opened at $66.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6,595.40 and a beta of 1.04. Blackbaud has a 52-week low of $61.20 and a 52-week high of $86.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.90 and a 200 day moving average of $73.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.

