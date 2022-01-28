Black Diamond Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDIMF) Short Interest Down 75.0% in January

Black Diamond Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDIMF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the December 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:BDIMF opened at $3.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.31. Black Diamond Group has a 12 month low of $2.06 and a 12 month high of $4.18. The company has a market capitalization of $219.42 million, a P/E ratio of 33.64 and a beta of 1.52.

Black Diamond Group (OTCMKTS:BDIMF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Black Diamond Group had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 3.35%. The firm had revenue of $86.39 million during the quarter.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BDIMF. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$6.25 to C$7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. increased their price objective on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Black Diamond Group Ltd. engages in renting and selling space rental and modular workforce accommodation. It operates through the following segments: Modular Space Solutions, Workforce Solutions, and Corporate and Other. The Modular Space Solutions segment offers modular space rentals for office units, lavatories, storage units, large multi-unit office complexes, classroom facilities, custom manufactured modular facilities, and blast resistant structures.

