BitSend 24 Hour Volume Hits $5.00 (BSD)

BitSend (CURRENCY:BSD) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. During the last seven days, BitSend has traded down 26% against the dollar. One BitSend coin can now be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BitSend has a market capitalization of $53,973.49 and $5.00 worth of BitSend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.39 or 0.00252325 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00014925 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00007322 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000710 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 28.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00018840 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002484 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000027 BTC.

BitSend Profile

BitSend (BSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BitSend’s total supply is 32,061,228 coins. BitSend’s official Twitter account is @Bit_send and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitSend’s official website is bitsend.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “BitSend is Pow/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency with a 100 years mining period. Users can earn rewards by running a masternode or mining with computational power. BitSend uses the X11 hashing algorithm, which allows features like Darksend and InstantX. Darksend allows users to send BSEND anonymously and InstantX reduces confirmation period. Bitsend is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Click here for Masternode stats. The official BitSend ticker is “BSD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BSEND” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

