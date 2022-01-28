BitBall (BTB) Trading 18.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded up 2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 28th. Over the last seven days, BitBall has traded up 18.6% against the dollar. One BitBall coin can currently be bought for about $0.0042 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BitBall has a market capitalization of $2.52 million and $31,725.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36,721.52 or 0.99951787 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.54 or 0.00077674 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004472 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.28 or 0.00022541 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.19 or 0.00035913 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002326 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002759 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $164.82 or 0.00448635 BTC.

BitBall Profile

BitBall (CRYPTO:BTB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 606,828,817 coins. BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitBall’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com . The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for BitBall is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

BitBall Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBall should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitBall using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

